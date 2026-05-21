How Dan Gilbert turned grief over his son's death into a quest for a cure

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Billionaire businessman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is channeling the grief of losing his oldest son into a high-stakes medical mission: finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF).

Nick Gilbert passed away in 2023 at age 26 following a lifelong battle with NF, a rare genetic disorder that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on nerve tissue. The condition impacts roughly 1 in 2,000 births in the U.S., and there is currently no cure. For Nick, the disease began with an optic nerve tumor at age five, leading to decades of aggressive chemotherapy, radiation, and major surgeries. Toward the end of his life, a rapidly growing tumor on his brainstem severely compromised his ability to breathe, hear, and see, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Despite having a net worth in the billions and access to world-class medical experts, Gilbert faced the sobering reality that he could not save his son. Now, the Chairman of Rocket Companies is determined to ensure no other family suffers the same fate.

Through the Gilbert Family Foundation, Gilbert is contributing approximately $50 million annually toward medical research. The foundation's efforts are heavily punctuated by an annual Detroit benefit event, which recently raised a record-breaking $12 million in a single night.

This immense funding has already altered the landscape of rare disease research. As a long-standing partner of the Children’s Tumor Foundation, Gilbert’s philanthropy directly backed the research that yielded the first two FDA-approved treatments for inoperable NF tumors.

While the loss of his son contributed to other personal hardships, including a recent divorce from his wife Jennifer, Gilbert remains fiercely focused on the legacy his son left behind. Alongside opening "Gilly's Clubhouse"—a Detroit sports bar his son envisioned before his death—Gilbert is keeping his ultimate promise to Nick. Dedicated to the boy he calls his hero, Gilbert is actively funding the science he believes will eventually wipe the disease off the planet.

News.Az