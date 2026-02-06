Amber Alert issued in Indiana for missing 2-year-old boy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Indiana have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger, prompting a statewide search.

The alert was sent to smartphones early on February 6 after the child was reported missing from North Judson, a small town in northwestern Indiana, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police are searching for Saxon Clemons, described as a 2-year-old boy with blond hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was last seen around 3 p.m. on February 5.

Officials said he was wearing blue and gray clothing when he was last seen.

Authorities said the child may be linked to a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Indiana license plate reading CRS242.

Investigators believe a 44-year-old man, Dwayne Clemons, may be involved in the case. Authorities released a description and said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact local law enforcement or emergency services immediately.

The alert has triggered a large search effort as authorities work to locate the child as quickly as possible.

News.Az