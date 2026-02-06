Illinois bar owner killed in robbery, suspect arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Illinois bar owner was killed during a robbery, and a suspect with a long criminal history has been taken into custody following a multi-state manhunt, authorities said.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man in Indiana about a day after the fatal shooting of 30-year-old bar owner Courtney Drysdale. Investigators said the suspect entered the bar while it was opening, demanded money, and then shot the victim despite her complying, News.Az reports, citing FOX News.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and was later arrested as he was leaving a residence in Hammond, Indiana. Law enforcement credited public tips and coordination between federal, state, and local agencies for helping locate and detain him.

Investigators also said surveillance footage and vehicle information helped track the suspect’s movements after the crime.

According to court records cited by local media, the suspect has a criminal history dating back decades, including previous violent crime convictions and more recent charges. Reports said he was out on bond in a separate case at the time of the killing.

The victim was a local business owner and mother. Officials said they hope the arrest will bring some measure of relief to the victim’s family and the local community.

Authorities continue investigating the case as prosecutors review charges.

News.Az