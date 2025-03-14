American Airlines plane catches fire in Denver, passengers evacuate onto Wing VIDEO

Passengers were forced to stand on one of the planes wings as smoke billowed. Photo: Stone/X

An American Airlines plane suddenly burst into flames after it diverted to Denver International Airport on Thursday night – forcing evacuating passengers onto the wing of the aircraft as thick black smoke consumed the tarmac.

The Texas-bound Boeing 737-800 was rerouted to the airport shortly after taking off from Colorado Springs when crew members reported engine vibrations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, News.Az reports citing, The New York Post.





American Airlines Flight 1006, carrying 172 passengers and six crew members, touched down in Denver around 5:15 p.m. and the plane’s engine caught fire as it was taxiing on the tarmac, the FAA and airline said.



Passengers were then evacuated using the slides, the federal agency said.

No injuries were reported after the frightening blaze erupted on the plane that was originally headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, officials said.

Videos shared on social media showed flames and smoke consuming the aircraft as airport crews worked to extinguish the frightening blaze.

