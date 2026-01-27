American Airlines sees strong 2026 despite storm hit

In its latest forecast, the carrier said it expects full-year adjusted profit per share in the range of $1.70 to $2.70, exceeding analysts’ average estimate of $1.97. The upbeat outlook reflects improving business travel activity and continued growth in high-margin premium offerings, as airlines increasingly target affluent travelers willing to pay more for enhanced comfort and services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, American Airlines cautioned that the ongoing winter storm sweeping across much of the United States will weigh on its current-quarter results. The airline estimated a financial impact of $150 million to $200 million due to widespread disruptions. More than 9,000 flight cancellations have already been recorded, marking the largest weather-related operational disruption in the company’s history.

The airline noted that the storm’s impact compounds an already challenging operating environment. Lower-income travelers remain under pressure from tight household budgets, prompting carriers to shift focus toward premium services to sustain revenue growth. This strategy has led American to accelerate premium cabin upgrades to better compete with Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in the high-end travel market.

Corporate travel, a key revenue segment, has also shown steady improvement, providing additional support for the airline’s positive 2026 forecast. Investors reacted favorably, with American Airlines shares rising more than 3% in premarket trading following the announcement.

For the fourth quarter, American reported total operating revenue of approximately $14 billion, representing a 2.5% increase year-on-year, though slightly below analysts’ expectations. The airline said revenue was negatively affected by about $325 million due to delays and cancellations linked to a U.S. government shutdown in the fall.

Adjusted profit for the quarter stood at 16 cents per share, missing market forecasts of 34 cents per share.

Despite short-term setbacks from extreme weather and operational disruptions, American Airlines remains confident that strong premium demand and the recovery of corporate travel will drive sustained growth into 2026.