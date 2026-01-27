UnitedHealth profit outlook tops estimates for 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday forecast 2026 adjusted profit slightly above Wall Street expectations, signaling that tighter cost-control efforts under CEO Stephen Hemsley are starting to show results.

Hemsley, who returned to the top job in May to rebuild investor and public confidence, has been guiding the healthcare giant through a turbulent period marked by the killing of a senior executive, rising medical expenses, a federal investigation, and widespread public criticism of insurance industry practices, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the company is targeting a return to growth in 2026, it warned that its Medicaid business for lower-income Americans will likely face a difficult recovery. UnitedHealth cited a mismatch between reimbursement rates and actual medical costs, and said it has also scaled back its Medicare Advantage offerings for seniors.

Pressure on the sector intensified after the U.S. government on Monday proposed an average 0.09% increase in payments to private insurers for Medicare Advantage plans next year—well below market expectations. The news sent shares of major insurers, including Humana, CVS Health, and UnitedHealth, down more than 12% in premarket trading.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is expected to finalize Medicare Advantage rates in early April. If the current proposal stands, it would translate into more than $700 million in additional payments to Medicare Advantage plans in 2027.

UnitedHealth now expects annual adjusted earnings per share above $17.75, slightly exceeding analysts’ average estimate of $17.74, according to LSEG data.

The insurer has grappled with elevated costs across government-backed plans for more than two years, driven by higher use of behavioral health services, specialty medications, and home-based care. For the year, its adjusted medical care ratio—premiums spent on medical services—rose to 88.9%, up from 85.5% in 2024, though marginally below analysts’ expectations of 89.1%.

The company said the increase reflected reduced Medicare funding, provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, and accelerating medical cost trends. In the fourth quarter, UnitedHealth posted adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share, narrowly beating the consensus estimate of $2.10.

