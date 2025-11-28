American man fatally stabbed in Tobago

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Tobago are investigating the fatal stabbing of an American man found dead on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim as Christopher Brown, 42, of Silverthorne, Colorado.

Brown had been dining with friends in the village of Castara before the group moved to a nearby bar. He later left, telling friends he planned to buy marijuana, and walked along a main road. Police received a report around 10:30 p.m. of a motionless body on Depot Road bearing a stab wound, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Officers arriving at the scene found multiple injuries and a metallic object protruding from Brown’s back. Local tourism officials said they were deeply saddened by the killing and condemned the act of violence, offering condolences to Brown’s family and friends.

