Japan defeat Ghana 2-0 in friendly as World Cup preparations continue

Japan secured a 2-0 victory over fellow World Cup qualifiers Ghana in a friendly on Friday in Toyota, building momentum ahead of next year’s tournament.

Takumi Minamino and Ritsu Doan scored either side of halftime, following Japan’s historic friendly win against Brazil last month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ghana, playing their first match since qualifying for the World Cup, suffered setbacks with midfielder Abu Francis leaving the game on a stretcher with a suspected serious ankle injury and Antoine Semenyo exiting early.

Japan opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Kaishu Sano set up Minamino, who slotted the ball into the net. Doan doubled the lead just before the hour mark with a left-foot finish after cutting inside in the box.

Japan will face Bolivia in another friendly in Tokyo on Tuesday, while Ghana prepares to play South Korea in Seoul.

