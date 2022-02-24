American performer: We pray for justice for Khojaly! (VIDEO)

On February 26, Azerbaijan will mark the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide.

Jeffrey Werbock, a well-known performer, President of the Mugham Society of America, and researcher of Azerbaijani mugham has made an exclusive statement in an interview with News.Az.

He shared his memories regarding the Khojaly massacre.

"My name is Jeffrey Werbock, I'm an American who plays Azerbaijani national music on Azerbaijani national instruments," he introduced himself.

"And I remember like it was yesterday when 30 years ago we heard the horrible news of what happened in Khojaly. And we only pray for justice for Khojaly!" the prominent musician said.

