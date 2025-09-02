American Vogue names Chloe Malle head of editorial content

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in 37 years, American Vogue has a new editorial leader. Anna Wintour has passed the torch—sort of—to Chloe Malle, 39, Vogue’s website editor and co-host of its podcast.

Malle’s official title is head of editorial content, reflecting the changing landscape of the magazine industry. Modern editors are expected to generate new revenue streams, create cinematic events, and expand into TV, merchandise, and digital platforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Wintour is not retiring. She remains Vogue’s chief content officer and Malle’s direct supervisor, overseeing all 28 international editions. Both women acknowledge the unusual dynamic—Wintour is simultaneously mentor and colleague, remaining “down the hall” from Malle’s office.

Malle, who begins her role immediately, emphasized the importance of making the position her own:

“There has to be a noticeable shift that makes this mine. Whoever took on this job would not succeed if what they produced was ‘Anna lite.’”

Malle plans to revamp Vogue’s print and digital operations:

Print editions: Less frequent, themed releases printed on high-quality paper, intended as collectible items.

Digital content: A smaller, more engaged audience with original, witty, and joyful perspectives, avoiding the flood of trending clickbait stories.

Her tenure on Vogue’s website since 2023 includes projects like Dogue, an elaborate dog cover contest, WNBA coverage, and hiring Jack Schlossberg as a political correspondent.

Malle’s office reflects her playful, approachable style, decorated with Lego models of Disney villains. She openly acknowledges her privileged background—daughter of director Louis Malle and actress Candice Bergen—but emphasizes her drive to prove herself beyond her family name.

Known as a journalist first, Malle has expanded Vogue’s wedding coverage and isn’t afraid to take risks, as shown by her controversial digital cover story on Lauren Sánchez Bezos, which sparked online debate.

“You want something to be a moment, and that was a huge moment for us. That was what everyone was talking about. And we had that, and we owned it.”

Chloe Malle represents a new generation of editorial leadership, balancing Vogue’s prestigious legacy with the realities of a modern, digital-first media environment.

News.Az