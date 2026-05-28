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Plans for a massive, 16-day summer birthday bash in Washington, D.C., hit a major roadblock just hours after revealing its musical lineup. Multiple high-profile artists have abruptly dropped out of the "Great American State Fair"—a festival celebrating America’s 250th anniversary on the National Mall—citing unexpected political ties to President Trump.

The event, scheduled from June 25 to July 10, is organized by Freedom 250, a nonprofit tasked with planning the historic milestone. However, shortly after Wednesday’s initial lineup announcement, funk icon Morris Day of Morris Day and The Time took to Facebook to shut down his advertised appearance, writing, "It's A No For Me," News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Hip-hop artist Young MC also withdrew immediately, expressing frustration over how the event was marketed to musicians. "The artists were never told about any political involvement," he posted, pointing to media reports labeling the festival as "Trump-backed." He added that he hopes to perform in D.C. soon at an event "that is not so politically charged."

Despite the backlash, Nineties icon Vanilla Ice still plans to take the stage on June 26, with his management stating he is "proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary." Strangely, the event's initial promotions also listed pop duo Milli Vanilli, despite the fact that co-founder Rob Pilatus passed away in 1998 (surviving member Fab Morvan still performs).

While Freedom 250 insists the 16-day exposition is strictly nonpartisan and meant to unite the country, the political undertones have clearly divided the talent pool. Other major names still attached to the festival include Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, and The Commodores.

News.Az