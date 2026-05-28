Huge 60 Minutes shake-up: CBS fires top correspondents

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CBS News is undergoing its biggest shake-up in years. In a stunning move to remake "60 Minutes," the network’s editor in chief, Bari Weiss, has announced a massive overhaul of the legendary Sunday night news program.



The biggest surprise is her choice for the show's new executive producer. Weiss has tapped Nick Bilton, a former New York Times technology columnist and documentary filmmaker, to lead the 58-year-old broadcast. Bilton, known for his work with HBO and Netflix, has never worked in traditional broadcast news. He replaces Tanya Simon, a 30-year veteran of the program, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

The overhaul didn't stop at the top. CBS News also fired two high-profile on-air correspondents: Cecilia Vega, the show’s first Latina correspondent, and Sharyn Alfonsi. Alfonsi’s relationship with leadership had grown notoriously tense after Weiss abruptly pulled one of her segments last year to demand more reporting. Executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and senior producer Matthew Polevoy were also let go.

Since being appointed last year by tech scion David Ellison, Weiss has consistently disrupted traditional TV norms, but changing "60 Minutes" is her biggest gamble yet. Despite internal turmoil, the program remains a ratings powerhouse, with viewership jumping 9 percent this season.

News.Az