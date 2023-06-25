Ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has received information about the discovery of ammunition in the village of Haji Zeynalabdin in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told News.az.

An operational group for mine clearance of the Rescue Service of Special Risk immediately went to the scene of the incident.

During the events held in this area together with law enforcement officers, one piece of an 85-mm OF-365 artillery shell and one piece of a 76-mm OF-350 artillery shell were found.

The ammunition was seized and removed from the territory for neutralization by specialists of the mine clearance task force of the Rescue Service of Special Risk of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during an additional inspection of the scene and the surrounding area.

News.Az