Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance hailed as key to regional peace

During a working visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on March 18 to discuss the region’s security situation and latest developments.

The sides exchanged views on the current security situation and the latest developments in the region, News.Az reports, citing Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining regional stability, preventing the escalation of tensions, and respecting the norms and principles of international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

They also noted that the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance plays an important role in ensuring peace and security in the region, highlighting the need for joint and coordinated efforts to address existing challenges.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.