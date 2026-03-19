Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaffirm strategic partnership - PHOTO

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During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss bilateral relations and the evolving regional security environment.

They exchanged views on recent regional developments, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, respect for international law, and joint efforts to ensure peace and stability, News.Az reports, citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: MFA

The sides reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, highlighting mutual trust, solidarity, and continued support on issues of core national interest.

Photo: MFA

The Ministers also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political, economic, and connectivity domains, and emphasized the value of close coordination within regional and international platforms.

Photo: MFA

News.Az