Seven more grain wagons dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Seven more grain wagons dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan - PHOTO

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Seven grain-loaded wagons carrying a total of 488 tons were dispatched from Baku to Armenia via Azerbaijani transit on Thursday.

The shipment is part of a larger operation; to date, more than 23,000 tons of grain and 700 tons of fertilizers have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Authorities plan to send another seven wagons in the coming days, maintaining the steady flow of essential supplies.

News.Az