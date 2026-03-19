Azerbaijan warns Middle East crisis threatens regional stability - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stressed the urgency of addressing the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, warning that its consequences extend beyond individual countries, posing broader regional and global risks and endangering civilian lives and infrastructure.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of regional foreign ministers on security and stability in Riyadh on Thursday, Bayramov reported on the drone attacks launched from Iran on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on 5 March. Four civilians were injured, and critical infrastructure, including Nakhchivan International Airport, was damaged, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan responded swiftly and resolutely, reaffirming its determination to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens by all legitimate means. Bayramov reiterated the expectation that Iran will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bayramov also highlighted Azerbaijan’s humanitarian efforts in response to the Middle East conflict, noting that the latest aid shipment to Iran was dispatched ahead of Novruz and Eid al-Fitr on 18 March. He added that Baku has facilitated the delivery of aid from third countries and the evacuation of civilians from Iran, stressing that the expansion of the conflict’s geography is dangerous and must stop immediately.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The minister warned that continued attacks on regional states risk deepening divisions and undermining long-term stability. He underlined the importance of regional ownership and responsibility in ensuring peace and security.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bayramov reaffirmed that strict adherence to international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-use of force, and non-interference in internal affairs, is the only viable path toward sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

News.Az