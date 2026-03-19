Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan presidents exchange holiday greetings

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On March 19, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan held a telephone conversation to exchange greetings ahead of the holy Ramadan and Novruz holidays.

Mirziyoyev extended warm wishes to the Azerbaijani people, and Aliyev thanked him, in turn wishing Uzbekistan continued prosperity and well-being, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The leaders also discussed the strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, praising the strong development of bilateral ties across political, economic, and cultural areas.

Both presidents expressed concern over the current situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the need to resolve tensions through political and diplomatic means.

The conversation concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and plans for future contacts to further strengthen cooperation.

News.Az