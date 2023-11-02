Amount of funds spent by bp and its co-venturers on Shah Deniz activities in first three Qs of 2023 disclosed

In the first three quarters of 2023, bp and its co-venturers spent around $1,738 million in operating expenditure and around $653 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, bp said in its third quarter 2023 results, News.Az reports.

During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to Azerkontrakt), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), BTC in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.

In the first nine months of the year, the field produced about 20 billion standard cubic metres of gas and more than 3 million tonnes (about 27 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 72.1 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 26.3 billion standard cubic metres per year.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Shah Deniz 2 project progressed on schedule towards the production start-up from the East North flank in the fourth quarter of the year.

The installation and testing activities for this start-up project continued both subsea and on the topsides modules onboard the Shah Deniz Bravo platform. The project successfully completed the East North flank commissioning vessel support activities and is currently progressing with the platform commissioning scope towards the system handover.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack.

The Istiglal rig delivered the SDF03z well recompletion activity and commenced completion operations on the SDF05 well.

In total 21 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2. These include five wells on the North flank, four wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and three wells on the East North flank.





