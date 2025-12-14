An anti-ISIS operation has begun near Palmyra in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The security forces of the Syrian transitional government have launched an operation against the ISIS terrorist group in several areas of Homs province and the Syrian Desert in response to an attack on a joint Syrian-American patrol in Palmyra, News.Az repots, citing the Al-Ikhbariya TV channel.

Security spokesman Ali al-Sufi said the operation was targeting ISIS-linked militants hiding in the Syrian Desert in the eastern and southeastern parts of the Arab Republic.

According to Syria TV, the US-led coalition is carrying out an arrest campaign in Palmyra and its surrounding areas following the shooting incident.

