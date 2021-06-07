AnadoluJet launches Antalya-Baku flights starting June 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

AnadoluJet, a low-budget subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, the national airline of Turkey, will launch flights from Antalya to Baku on June 20, Anadolu Agency reports.

The flights will be performed twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Passengers of AnadoluJet, who bought tickets on March 31, can change air tickets without penalty.

News.Az

