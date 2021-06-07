AnadoluJet launches Antalya-Baku flights starting June 20
- 07 Jun 2021 21:42
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 161946
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/anadolujet-launches-antalya-baku-flights-starting-june-20 Copied
AnadoluJet, a low-budget subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, the national airline of Turkey, will launch flights from Antalya to Baku on June 20, Anadolu Agency reports.
The flights will be performed twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Passengers of AnadoluJet, who bought tickets on March 31, can change air tickets without penalty.
News.Az