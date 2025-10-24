Andhra Pradesh bus fire: Main exit was locked, broke window

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic fire engulfed a luxury sleeper bus on National Highway 44 early Friday morning, claiming the lives of 19 people. The bus, carrying about 40 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler near Ullindakonda in the Kurnool district.

Survivors recounted the chaos and desperate measures they took to escape. Harika, one of the passengers, described waking up to flames quickly spreading across the vehicle. She escaped through a broken rear door, sustaining injuries in the process, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

Another survivor, Jayant Kushwaha, explained that the main exit was locked, forcing passengers to break emergency windows to flee. Some fell unconscious due to the height of the jump, while others escaped through windows near the driver’s seat. Senior officials suggested the main door may have jammed due to wires snapping after the fire started.

According to survivor Surya, the fire began around 2:45–3:00 am, when the bus collided with a two-wheeler. Sparks ignited the blaze, leaving passengers in a life-threatening situation within seconds.

The bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, was on a long-distance route and featured sleeper seats with privacy curtains, making it difficult for passengers to see each other or assess occupancy during the evacuation. Approximately 20 people managed to escape, while the remaining 19 perished, with some bodies badly burned beyond recognition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial support for victims’ families, offering Rs 2 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. Andhra Pradesh authorities are now investigating the bus’s condition and safety compliance.

