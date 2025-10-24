20 killed as bus catches fire in India - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

​At least 20 passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries after the private bus they were travelling in caught fire after accident near Chinnatekuru village on National Highway 44 in Kurnool district on early hours of Friday, News.Az reports citing The Times of India.

According to preliminary reports, the bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire around 3:30 am after it struck a motorcycle and dragged it for some distance, generating sparks that ignited the blaze. There were approximately 42 people on board at the time.

While 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries by breaking open the emergency exit and window panes, many others were trapped inside as the flames consumed the vehicle.

Police and fire services rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Kurnool Government Hospital. However, heavy rainfall in the area severely hampered rescue operations. The bus crew, including the driver, reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the highway, with vehicles stranded for hours. Police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on an official visit to Dubai, expressed deep anguish over the tragedy. Upon being briefed by senior officials, he held discussions with the Chief Secretary and directed top administrative personnel to rush to the accident site and oversee rescue and relief efforts.

The Chief Minister instructed that all necessary medical assistance be provided to the injured and that support be extended to the bereaved families. He emphasised the need for swift action to prevent further casualties and assured that the government would stand by the victims during this difficult time.

Ministers B.C. Janardhan Reddy and K. Atchannaidu also expressed shock over the incident and conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

