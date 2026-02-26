Angel One stock drops 90% after share split adjustment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Angel One Ltd plunged by up to 90% on Thursday, alarming some investors, but the drop is purely technical, following a stock split.

The broking firm subdivided its existing shares, converting each Rs 10 share into 10 shares of Re 1 each. As a result, the share price was adjusted proportionally. At 12:04 pm, the stock traded at Rs 243, down slightly from its adjusted previous close of Rs 249.10, while the market cap remains at Rs 22,358 crore, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shareholders automatically receive nine additional shares for every share held, increasing their total holdings tenfold. The record date for the split was February 26, 2026.

The move lowers the absolute price per share, making it more accessible to retail investors. Angel One reported strong platform activity in January 2026, with 36.39 million clients and 7.33 million average daily orders, marking the highest engagement in 15 months.

