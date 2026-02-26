South Korean shares hit record high on AI optimism
South Korean shares jumped more than 3 percent on Thursday to close at a new record high above the 6,300 level, as investors were encouraged by growing optimism around artificial intelligence following stronger-than-expected earnings from Nvidia.
The Korean won also posted a modest gain against the U.S. dollar, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 223.41 points, or 3.67 percent, to finish at an all-time high of 6,307.27. The rally marked the index’s sixth consecutive day of gains.
The KOSPI has maintained strong upward momentum since the start of the year. It broke above the 4,500-point threshold for the first time on Jan. 6, crossed 5,000 on Jan. 27, and surpassed the 6,000 mark on Wednesday — reaching the 6,300 milestone in less than a month.
Trading activity was heavy, with 1.4 billion shares changing hands, valued at 38.5 trillion won (US$27 billion). Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones by 659 to 239.
Institutional and retail investors were net buyers, purchasing 1.24 trillion won and 658.8 billion won worth of shares, respectively. Foreign investors, however, sold a net 2.1 trillion won.
Overnight, Nvidia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68.13 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations and reinforcing confidence in the continued expansion of AI-related technologies.
Analysts noted that Nvidia’s robust performance fueled gains in South Korea’s technology sector, as domestic chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix play central roles in the Nvidia-led AI supply chain.
“The index was led by chip, electric equipment and automobile stocks involved in the AI value chain, following Nvidia’s strong earnings report,” said Kang Jin-hyuk, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.
Investor sentiment was further supported by the Bank of Korea, which raised its 2026 economic growth forecast by 0.2 percentage point to 2 percent, citing solid semiconductor exports and resilient external demand.
Technology and automobile stocks led the gains across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 7.13 percent to an all-time high of 218,000 won and its chipmaking rival SK hynix soared percent to 7.96 percent to a fresh high of 1,099,000 won.
LG Electronics surged 10.05 percent to 146,700 won after Nvidia mentioned the Korean company as a partner for its physical AI business.
Hyundai Motor vaulted 6.47 percent to 609,000 won and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis surged 12.67 percent to 529,000 won.
HD Hyundai Electric, a manufacturer of power transformers and other electrical equipment, advanced 4.32 percent to 1,111,000 won and leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics rose 2.2 percent to 1,766,000 won.
However, food giant Nongshim sank 3.23 percent to 434,000 won and major banking group KB Financial Group fell 1.43 percent to 165,300 won.
The Korean won was quoted at 1,425.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 3.6 won from the previous session, the highest since Jan. 28 when it traded at 1,422.5 to the greenback.
By Nijat Babayev