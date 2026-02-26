South Korean shares hit record high on AI optimism

The Korean won also posted a modest gain against the U.S. dollar, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 223.41 points, or 3.67 percent, to finish at an all-time high of 6,307.27. The rally marked the index’s sixth consecutive day of gains.

The KOSPI has maintained strong upward momentum since the start of the year. It broke above the 4,500-point threshold for the first time on Jan. 6, crossed 5,000 on Jan. 27, and surpassed the 6,000 mark on Wednesday — reaching the 6,300 milestone in less than a month.

Trading activity was heavy, with 1.4 billion shares changing hands, valued at 38.5 trillion won (US$27 billion). Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones by 659 to 239.

Institutional and retail investors were net buyers, purchasing 1.24 trillion won and 658.8 billion won worth of shares, respectively. Foreign investors, however, sold a net 2.1 trillion won.

Overnight, Nvidia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68.13 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations and reinforcing confidence in the continued expansion of AI-related technologies.

Analysts noted that Nvidia’s robust performance fueled gains in South Korea’s technology sector, as domestic chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix play central roles in the Nvidia-led AI supply chain.

“The index was led by chip, electric equipment and automobile stocks involved in the AI value chain, following Nvidia’s strong earnings report,” said Kang Jin-hyuk, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.

Investor sentiment was further supported by the Bank of Korea, which raised its 2026 economic growth forecast by 0.2 percentage point to 2 percent, citing solid semiconductor exports and resilient external demand.