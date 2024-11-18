Angelina Jolie stuns at Governors Awards with son Knox Jolie-Pitt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Angelina Jolie made a memorable appearance at the 15th Annual Governors Awards on November 17, 2024, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, bringing along her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, as her stylish date.

The Hollywood star, dressed in a vintage gown and platform sandals, walked arm in arm with her son, who was nearly as tall as her and sporting a freshly buzzed haircut, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. For the Governors Awards, Knox leaned into sophistication wearing a tuxedo with a pair of patent leather, round toe dress shoes. The tuxedo that only added to how different he looked compared to the last time he walked down the red carpet with his mom three years ago.Jolie wore a stunning empire waist vintage gold and cream dress with a pair of open toe sandals, that were eclipsed by the long skirt. Still, the shoe peeked through the sheer layer of the gown, showing off a brown platform and her polished toes. She wore her hair in a soft half up, half down look and decorated her neck with a chunky diamond necklace and paired it with dangling silver earrings.The vintage dress was acquired from The Kit Vintage, and the boutique raved about the moment on Instagram on Sunday, saying the piece is one of many she has purchased from them. “It is a special moment for me tonight to celebrate seeing Angelina Jolie at the 2024 Governor’s Award- arm in arm with her son, Knox Jolie Pitt. She is wearing a no label Vintage Gown acquired from TKV,” the caption read.The last time Knox was spotted out at a public event was when he supported one of his mom’s films and attended the UK Gala screening of Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” in London, England in Oct. 2021 alongside his siblings Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, and Maddox.Most recently, Jolie has been promoting her upcoming movie “Maria” and she attended a screening of the film in New York City alongside some of her kids but Knox wasn’t in attendance. Her daughter Zahara arrived at the event wearing Tom Ford heels, while her brothers Pax and Maddox arrived in suits.Angelina shares six kids with ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Knox was born in in Nice, France in July 2008, alongside his twin, Vivienne. The former couple famously got together in 2004 and married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage in 2016.The Governors Awards is an annual event celebrating awards conferred by the Academy’s Board of Governors – the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award. Recipients are announced each summer and honored at a dinner gala. Highlights from the event are incorporated into the year’s Academy Awards show.

News.Az