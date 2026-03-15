Chinese GP: McLaren’s Norris and Piastri unable to start the race

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McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were unable to start the Chinese Grand Prix after the team identified issues with both cars, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Norris' car did not even make it round to the grid, with the team discovering an issue on the electronics side of his car, but Piastri did make it round to the grid slot.

However, shortly before the formation lap, Piastri's car was also wheeled back to the garage, making the second time the Australian failed to be on the grid for the start after his dramatic rash out ahead of last weekend's home race.

The pair had qualified fifth and sixth, meaning the third row of the grid was completely empty at the start of the race.

News.Az