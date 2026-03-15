IRGC: The 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 has been carried out

IRGC: The 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 has been carried out

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The 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out, with new strikes carried out on designated targets, News.Az reports, citing the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.

It is noted that the operation was carried out under the code name "Oh Jawad al-Aimma, help me" and is dedicated to the memory of the 84 servicemen of the destroyer "Dena" of the Iranian Navy who died.

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According to the statement, 10 Fattah and Ghadr hypersonic missiles, as well as attack drones, were used during the attack.

The IRGC claims the strikes targeted the US-led Al-Dhafra base, which Tehran says serves as a support and intelligence facility for its operations against Iran, as well as regional command and control centers and Israel's home front command system.

The Iranian side also stated that attacks on US and Israeli targets, centers and interests will continue.

News.Az