Media: Rocket debris hit the US consul's residence in Jerusalem

Many rockets, fired from Iran, are seen over Jerusalem from Hebron, West Bank on October 01, 2024 [Wisam Hashlamoun – Anadolu Agency]

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Debris from an intercepted Iranian missile hit the US consulate building in Israel, News.Az reports, citing Ynet.

"The building where the American consul in Israel resides was damaged yesterday by debris from rockets launched towards Jerusalem," the report said.

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As a reminder, on February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. As a result, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in countries hosting US and allied military bases: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

News.Az