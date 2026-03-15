Oil depot in Russia’s Tikhoretsk hit by drones again within four days

Oil depot in Russia’s Tikhoretsk hit by drones again within four days

Fire at an oil terminal in Tikhoretsk, Russia. Photo: Supernova+

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Ukrainian drones struck an oil transshipment depot in the Russian city of Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Krai, for the second time in four days, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

According to the official Russian version, debris from a downed drone fell onto the facility, causing a fire and damaging high-voltage power lines.

However, footage from the scene shows a large fire. The nature of the blaze suggests that at least one fuel storage tank was successfully hit.

The oil depot is part of the Tikhoretsk oil hub, a strategically important transshipment point in southern Russia. The facility is operated by Tikhoretsk-Nafta, a company controlled by Transneft.

A fire at the transshipment oil depot in Tikhoretsk captured by NASA satellites. Photo credits: NASA FIRMS

Previously, drones struck the same facility on March 12, 2026. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russiaestimated the fire area at 150 square meters. More than 80 firefighters and 26 pieces of specialized equipment were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The Tikhoretsk oil hub in Russia. Photo credits: Exilenova+

News.Az