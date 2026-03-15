Terror in London: Driver deliberately runs over woman in niqab, victim in critical condition - VIDEO

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A woman wearing a niqab was deliberately run over by a driver in London, leaving her in critical condition, according to preliminary reports. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident and is currently being sought by police, News.Az reports.

The attack reportedly occurred in a public area of the city and has triggered a large-scale search operation. Emergency services rushed the victim to hospital, where she remains in intensive care with serious injuries.

Authorities have launched an urgent investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to identify the suspect and the vehicle involved. Police have not yet released details about the attacker but confirmed that efforts to locate the driver are ongoing.

The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and possible hate-motivated violence. Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of the attack and whether the victim was specifically targeted.

Law enforcement officials have urged witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as the search for the suspect continues.

Source: Ateo Blacked (Telegram channel)

News.Az