The IRGC fired Sejjil missiles at Israeli Air Force command centers

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched solid-fuel, medium-range Sejjil missiles towards Israel as part of the 54th wave of Operation True Promise-4.

The commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, Majid Mousavi, announced this on the social network X, News.Az reports.

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"Today, heavy, fast, two-stage Sejjil missiles were launched towards the air command centers... of Israel," he wrote.

Earlier, The Times of Israel reported the seventh rocket attack from Iran since the start of the day. According to emergency services, the latest attack injured two more people in Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan.

The Sejjil is a solid-fuel missile that, in various modifications, can hit targets at a distance of up to 2,500 km.

News.Az