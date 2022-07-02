Angry protests against feuding leaders grip Libyan cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fury at Libya's feuding leaders boiled over on Friday as protesters stormed the parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk and staged the biggest demonstration for years in the capital Tripoli, in the west, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The Tobruk protesters, accusing the parliament of treason and stealing public money, some eight years after its election, broke into the building and set fire to parts of it as armed forces there withdrew.

