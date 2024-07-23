Ankara refutes reports of planned Erdogan-Assad meeting in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has refuted media reports of a planned meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Moscow.

A senior official from the Turkish Foreign Ministry clarified that such claims are inaccurate, News.Az reports citing Turkish media."Information regarding our President meeting with Syrian President Assad in Moscow does not correspond to reality," he stated.The speculation about a possible Erdogan-Assad meeting arose following President Erdogan's comments indicating the potential for such a dialogue. Pro-government media, including Daily Sabah, had suggested that the meeting might be arranged in Moscow.Türkiye and Syria have experienced fluctuating relations, with periods of cooperation and tension. The relationship deteriorated significantly during the Syrian Civil War, which began in 2011, leading to Turkish military operations in northern Syria.Despite the ongoing complexities in their relationship, there have been various diplomatic efforts to normalize ties, including high-level meetings and discussions aimed at resolving conflicts and improving bilateral relations.

News.Az