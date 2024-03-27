Ankara says PKK terrorists intensify its actions against Turkish community in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The PKK terrorist organization is intensifying its actions against the Turkish community in Europe, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after the attack carried out by PKK supporters on the entrance of the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hannover on the night of March 26, News.Az reports.

“Following the attack, German officials were contacted and reminded that they are responsible for the security of our citizens and diplomatic missions, and that provocations against the Turkish community in Europe should not be tolerated,” the statement read.

The ministry stressed that the PKK terrorist organization, now cornered, is intensifying its actions against the Turkish community in Europe.

“It is thanks to the common sense of our citizens that these provocations have not led to more serious incidents.

We expect the countries concerned to show zero tolerance for the actions of the terrorist organization's supporters and to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible,” the statement said.

