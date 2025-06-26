Anna Wintour to step down from Vogue editor-in-chief role, media reports say

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Thursday told employees that she will be seeking a new head of editorial content at American Vogue, News.az reports citing BBC.

Wintour has begun the search for a new head of editorial content to oversee daily operations at the American edition of Vogue, one of the reports said.

Wintour, who has been at the helm of American Vogue for nearly 40 years, will continue in her roles as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, according to the reports.

Magazine conglomerate Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

