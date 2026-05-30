Japan seeks progress on defense pact talks with New Zealand

Japan seeks progress on defense pact talks with New Zealand

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Japan is aiming to advance discussions on a defense equipment transfer agreement with New Zealand, according to Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Koizumi stated on Saturday that he wants to move forward with talks on the proposed arrangement during remarks made to reporters in Singapore.

His comments came after he held discussions with his New Zealand counterpart Chris Penk on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum.

Japan is seeking to export its advanced Mogami-class frigate to New Zealand as part of the potential defense equipment transfer agreement.

News.Az