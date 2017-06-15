Another 9 mln allocated for reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the allocation of additional 9 million manats for the reconstruction of the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district, APA reported.
In order to continue landscaping and reconstruction work and to build 100 residential houses, a kindergarten, a medical facility, and other social and infrastructure facilities, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs has received 9 million manats from the presidential reserve fund.
