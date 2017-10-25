Another bloody incident in the Armenian occupant army

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bloody incident occurred in one of the units of the Armenian occupant army stationed in the direction of Agdere district.

As reported by Armiya.az, during the night hours the servicemen of the platoon had an argument, which later grew into bloodshed.

Serviceman Arthur Khachaturyan shot his fellow-in-arms with the machine gun in response to insults.

Even the parents of the serviceman who was shot by Khachaturyan know nothing about whether he is dead or alive.

An investigation into the case has been launched by the Investigation Department of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

News.Az

