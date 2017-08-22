Another disgrace in Armenian armed forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several more crimes have been registered in the units of the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

Soldiers Asatryan and Arsen Markaryan suffered severe bodily injuries as a result of hazing at Madagiz's military base, reliable sources told News.Az. Both soldiers of the regiment carrying out their duties were beaten wildly by unit commander Ashot Gevorkyan when they refused to clean the washing place. It also came out that on the same day Gagik Martirosyan, a soldier of the 2nd regiment, was taken to hospital having his finger broken in unclear circumstances.

Servicemen Aram Mardinyan, Alyosha Barseghyan, Apres Grigoryan and Harutyun Hakopyan were involved in the investigation into the case of a soldier named Hrach due to the violation of the rules of using firearms in another unit close to Agdara.

Meanwhile, military officer Armen Yeazaryan, who serves on the contractual basis in the military unit of the aggressor army in Agdara, has been charged with the beating of a minor officer, as well as desertion and using a mobile phone.

News.Az

