Another foreign company leaves Azerbaijan

The representative office of a foreign company has closed in Azerbaijan.

ABC.AZ reports that the announcement was made by the newspaper Vergiler.

So, the announcement says that Best Globus LLC is under liquidation. Its creditors can report their claims within two months to address: AZ1007, Baku City, Nasimi District, Gulu Guliyev Street, 12.

