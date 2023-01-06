Yandex metrika counter

Another vehicle belonging to RPC unimpededly passed through Lachin-Khankandi road

The free passage of civilian vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) continues on the Khankandi-Lachin road, where the action was held in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.

Another truck belonging to RPC passed from Lachin to Khankandi.


