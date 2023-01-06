Another vehicle belonging to RPC unimpededly passed through Lachin-Khankandi road
- 06 Jan 2023 12:41
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 180455
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/another-vehicle-belonging-to-rpc-unimpededly-passed-through-lachin-khankandi-road Copied
The free passage of civilian vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) continues on the Khankandi-Lachin road, where the action was held in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.
Another truck belonging to RPC passed from Lachin to Khankandi.