Anthropic weighs fundraising for near $1 trillion valuation

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Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is considering raising tens of billions of dollars this summer to finance a major expansion of its computing infrastructure, according to a report by the Financial Times on Friday.

The report said the potential fundraising effort could push Anthropic’s valuation close to $1 trillion, positioning the company ahead of rival OpenAI in the intensifying race to dominate the AI industry, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Anthropic, backed by major technology firms including Amazon and Google, has been rapidly increasing investments in advanced AI models and the computing capacity required to train and operate them.

The reported plans underscore the soaring demand for high-performance data centers and AI chips as companies compete to develop more powerful generative AI systems.

Neither Anthropic nor OpenAI immediately commented on the report.

News.Az