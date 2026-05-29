SpaceX trims IPO valuation target to $1.8 trillion

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SpaceX is currently targeting a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion in its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as Elon Musk’s rocket and artificial intelligence company moves closer to its market debut, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg News reported in April that SpaceX was aiming for a valuation above $2 trillion. The target has now been revised lower following discussions with advisers and investors, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

Details of an IPO, including its size and valuation, are typically adjusted ahead of pricing based on feedback from stakeholders, the sources said.

SpaceX is seeking to raise as much as $75 billion, which would make it the largest IPO in history, according to people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX’s IPO filing on May 20 outlines the company’s evolution from a focus on reusable rockets and profitable satellite internet services to an artificial intelligence and infrastructure-focused enterprise, with ambitions including orbital data centers and a total addressable market estimated at $28.5 trillion.

The company is expected to begin formal IPO marketing as soon as June 4 and potentially price the offering as early as June 11, though the timeline could shift by several days depending on market conditions and investor feedback.

Discussions remain ongoing, and the company could still raise its valuation target during the marketing process depending on demand, the people said. A SpaceX spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SpaceX reported $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, up from $14 billion the previous year. However, it swung from a profit of $791 million in 2024 to a loss of $4.94 billion in 2025, according to the filing.

The company also announced in February that it had acquired Elon Musk’s xAI, which operates the Grok chatbot and the social media platform X. The deal valued SpaceX at $1 trillion at the time and xAI at $250 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Major banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the IPO alongside 18 other financial institutions. The company, formally known as Space Explo

News.Az