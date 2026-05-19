Formula 1: Mercedes block Kimi Antonelli’s planned Nürburgring debut

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Mercedes have prohibited Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli from competing at the Nürburgring in the near future, News.Az reports, citing News.com.au.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen took part in the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race in Germany over the weekend.

Verstappen’s team led the race for several hours but ultimately finished 38th after suffering a broken driveshaft.

Following Verstappen’s appearance, there has been widespread speculation that 19-year-old Antonelli could also attempt racing at the Nürburgring. The teenage driver had previously said he would like to obtain his Nordschleife permit “by the end of the year”.

The permit is a mandatory racing license required to compete in major motorsport events on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

His comments attracted attention given that he is only in his second season in Formula 1, where he currently leads the Drivers’ Championship after winning three of the opening four races.

However, Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord has dismissed the possibility of Antonelli making a Nürburgring debut this year.

Speaking to Nitro during the Nürburgring 24 Hours, Lord was asked whether the team would allow Antonelli to obtain the permit this year. He replied: “No. I’ve spoken to him about it. I think he meant it more as a joke.”

With a smile, Lord also jokingly suggested Antonelli might “give it a try after four world championships,” referencing Verstappen’s recent involvement.

Verstappen’s participation in endurance racing comes after he voiced criticism of Formula 1’s 2026 regulations, which he compared to “Mario Kart”.

In contrast, Mercedes are enjoying a strong season, having won all four races so far.

George Russell won the opening race in Australia, while Antonelli followed with consecutive victories in China, Japan, and Miami.

Heading into the Canadian Grand Prix, Antonelli leads the Drivers’ Championship by 20 points over Russell, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc a further 21 points behind.

Mercedes also hold a 70-point advantage over Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship.

News.Az