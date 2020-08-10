Antonio Banderas tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Antonio Banderas has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish actor posted a statement on his social media account as he turned 60-years-old, Monday, saying he is marking his birthday in self-isolation, according to Euronews.

"I want to make the news public that today, August 10th, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus," the star wrote.

He added that he is feeling "relatively well, just a little more tired than usual," and is following doctor's orders.

"I'll take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue to make plans to start giving meaning to my newly turned 60 years to which I arrive full of hopes," he continued.

Banderas was Oscar-nominated earlier this year for his lead performance in "Pain and Glory."

Spain is one of the European countries most impacted by the global pandemic, having recorded more than 361,400 confirmed cases and 28,500 deaths.

The country is once again a European hotspot with higher infection rates in its northeastern regions near Barcelona, which prompted officials to issue more restrictions.

News.Az