Apple accelerates development of AI-powered wearable devices

Apple Inc. is speeding up development of three new wearable devices as part of its strategic shift toward artificial intelligence-powered hardware, an area also being pursued by OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, the tech giant is intensifying work on smart glasses, a wearable pendant, and AirPods with enhanced AI capabilities. These devices will be built around the Siri digital assistant, which will use visual context to perform actions, News.az reports, citing CNN.

All three products will reportedly connect to Apple’s iPhone and incorporate camera systems with different capabilities.

The AirPods and pendant are designed as more basic offerings, featuring lower-resolution cameras that will support AI functionality rather than capture photos or videos. The smart glasses are positioned as a premium product with more extensive features.

