Apple, Google to pay $163m over voice spying claims

According to court documents, Apple has begun distributing payments as part of a $95 million class-action settlement over allegations that Siri recorded conversations even when users did not activate the assistant with the phrase “Hey, Siri.” Plaintiffs claimed these recordings were later reviewed by third-party contractors and, in some cases, used to deliver targeted advertising, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Several users reported seeing ads for products they had discussed privately, including restaurant brands and consumer goods, leading to suspicions that their conversations had been captured without permission. Apple has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to resolve the case.

Under the agreement, eligible users who owned Siri-enabled devices between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024 may receive up to $20 per device, with a maximum of five devices per person. Payments are being issued through direct deposit or prepaid cards.

Google has also reached a tentative $68 million settlement over similar claims involving Google Assistant. The lawsuit alleged that the assistant activated unintentionally and recorded users without the trigger phrase “OK Google.” The deal still requires approval from a federal judge. Google likewise denies violating user privacy.

Both companies maintain that any audio data collected was used to improve voice-recognition technology. In response to past criticism, Apple now requires users to opt in before recorded Siri audio can be used for product improvement.

The settlements mark one of the largest privacy-related payouts involving voice assistants and reflect growing scrutiny over how tech companies handle sensitive user data.