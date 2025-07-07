Apple appeals €500 million EU fine over digital market rule breach

In April, the EU executive fined Apple for breaching the Digital Markets Act. | Olivier Hoslet/EFE via EPA

Apple has formally appealed a €500 million fine imposed by the European Commission for allegedly violating the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), the tech giant confirmed on Monday.

The fine, issued in April, accuses Apple of restricting how app developers communicate with users and promote alternative payment options outside its App Store. Apple spokesperson Emma Wilson stated the Commission's demands “go far beyond what the law requires” and could negatively affect both developers and consumers, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Apple’s appeal targets two key issues: the EU's expansion of the DMA's definition of "steering," and alleged forced restructuring of Apple’s service tiers. The company argues that including in-app promotions and links to third-party marketplaces exceeds the law’s intended scope.

Last month, Apple announced changes to its EU App Store policies in response to a cease-and-desist order. The European Commission is still reviewing those changes and has warned of potential daily fines if Apple fails to comply fully.

News.Az