Apple blocks Fortnite on iPhones globally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Epic Games, the world’s largest game studio based in the U.S. and backed by China’s Tencent, announced on Friday that Apple (NASDAQ: ) has blocked access to its video game "Fortnite" on iPhones in the United States and through Epic’s own store in the European Union, News.az reports citing BBC.

The blockage will remain in effect worldwide until Apple decides to unblock it. The game is inaccessible via Apple’s iPhone Operating System and through its App store.

News.Az